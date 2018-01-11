India Agricultural Equipment Industry Outlook to 2018 – Growing Potential of Rice Transplanters Market provides comprehensive analysis of market size of farm equipments such as tractors (50HP), combine harvesters (wheel type self propelled, tractor mounted, track type self propelled), rice transplanters, rotavators, power tillers and threshers in India. The report provides market share analysis of major players in tractor, rotavator, power tillers, rice transplanters and threshers market along with the company profile. The publication provides trends and development, average prices, future outlook and prospects of farm equipments along with the cause and effect relationship of several macro-economic and industry factors.

The Indian agriculture sector has witnessed a considerable decline in the use of human and animal power for agricultural activities in recent years. This has paved a way for a range of agricultural equipments that have been introduced in the market. A large number of these agricultural equipments are driven by tractors or diesel engines and therefore are swiftly transforming the traditional agricultural processes of the country into agriculture mechanization.

Farm mechanization has improved the agricultural productivity by enabling optimum utilization of the inputs and by increasing the efficiency of the various farming activities. The growing income levels of farmers have boosted the demand for farm equipments such as power tillers, tractors, combine harvesters, rice transplanters. In addition to this, the acute shortage of labor resources for agricultural activities owing to the lucrative opportunities in the growing industrial sector is major factor responsible for the growth in the demand for agricultural equipments. The attractive subsidies given by central and state governments have also encouraged farmers to buy farm equipments.

The Indian market of agricultural equipments was estimated of the size of ~ units by sales in FY’2013. The market has grown at a CAGR of 9.2% from ~units in FY’2008. Furthermore, the revenue generated by the industry in FY’2013 was estimated at USD ~ million, registering a CAGR of 12.9% during FY’2008-FY’2013. The Indian agricultural equipment market includes a gamut of agricultural equipments that are manufactured and deployed in different activities across the value chain of the agriculture industry. These include Tractors, Rotavators, Threshers, Power Tillers, Rice Transplanters, Self-propelled and Tractor-mounted Harvesters. Tractors accounted for the largest share in the agricultural equipment market of India representing around 66.1% of the total number of agricultural equipments sold in India in FY’2013, with a sales volume of ~ units during the year.

The use of rice transplanters enables the farmers to save around 20 man days per hectare resulting in huge saving in cost on labor and time. The rice transplanters also help in more organized transplantation of rice seedlings with uniform spacing and optimum plant density which is approximately 30-35 hills per square meter with 2-3 seedlings per hill. In FY’2013, VST Tillers and Tractors emerged as the major company in the rice transplanters market in India.

The Indian Agricultural Equipment market is expected to attain a high growth trajectory in future years on the back of several industry factors and macroeconomic trends. The scarcity of labor for agricultural activities is expected to grow manifold in future years. Additionally, the current levels of food prices are expected to increase in future owing to the growing demand and increasing consumption. The demand-supply gap for the crops is widening as the agricultural land is shrinking and the demand for food is growing with the population. The high level of food prices would mean higher income for farmers. This will result in higher spending by farmers especially on the ways to enhance their agricultural output and productivity. Therefore, the demand for agricultural equipments among farmers is likely to increase significantly in next five years.

