About Prebiotic Ingredient

Prebiotic ingredients are non-digestible food components that stimulate the growth and activity of the colonic microflora. Prebiotics do not get digested in the small intestine. They are soluble fibers and are beneficial for the multiplication of good bacteria. Prebiotics are the nutrition source for good bacteria, and thus, they are good for the digestive health. Prebiotics are high in fiber. They are consumed as dietary fibers. Foods that are high in fibers are rich in prebiotics as well. Raw forms of chicory root, Jerusalem artichoke, dandelion greens, garlic, leeks, onion, and wheat bran are good sources of fiber. Therefore, prebiotic products derived from these sources are gaining the attention of manufacturers. Owing to the demand for naturally derived prebiotics, manufacturers prefer producing prebiotic ingredients from these sources.

Technavios analysts forecast the global prebiotic ingredient market to grow at a CAGR of 11.97% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global prebiotic ingredient market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of prebiotic ingredients for various applications such as foods and beverages, dietary supplements, and others, including animal feed, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

BENEO

Cargill

Ingredion

Royal Cosun

Other prominent vendors

Jackson GI Medical

Nexira

Novagreen

Tereos

Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry

Market driver

Increased use of prebiotics in functional foods

Market challenge

High cost of production of prebiotic ingredients

Market trend

Increasing preference for prebiotic fiber supplements

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Global prebiotic ingredient market by application

Global prebiotic ingredient market for food and beverages

Global prebiotic ingredient market for dietary supplements

Global prebiotic ingredient market for other applications

PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

EMEA market size & forecast

Americas market size & forecast

APAC market size & forecast

Key leading countries

US

Japan

Australia

Italy

Canada

Spain

Market opportunity

PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing preference for prebiotic fiber supplements

Rising demand from emerging countries

