About Prebiotic Ingredient
Prebiotic ingredients are non-digestible food components that stimulate the growth and activity of the colonic microflora. Prebiotics do not get digested in the small intestine. They are soluble fibers and are beneficial for the multiplication of good bacteria. Prebiotics are the nutrition source for good bacteria, and thus, they are good for the digestive health. Prebiotics are high in fiber. They are consumed as dietary fibers. Foods that are high in fibers are rich in prebiotics as well. Raw forms of chicory root, Jerusalem artichoke, dandelion greens, garlic, leeks, onion, and wheat bran are good sources of fiber. Therefore, prebiotic products derived from these sources are gaining the attention of manufacturers. Owing to the demand for naturally derived prebiotics, manufacturers prefer producing prebiotic ingredients from these sources.
Technavios analysts forecast the global prebiotic ingredient market to grow at a CAGR of 11.97% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global prebiotic ingredient market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of prebiotic ingredients for various applications such as foods and beverages, dietary supplements, and others, including animal feed, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Prebiotic Ingredient Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
BENEO
Cargill
Ingredion
Royal Cosun
Other prominent vendors
Jackson GI Medical
Nexira
Novagreen
Tereos
Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry
Market driver
Increased use of prebiotics in functional foods
Market challenge
High cost of production of prebiotic ingredients
Market trend
Increasing preference for prebiotic fiber supplements
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Global prebiotic ingredient market by application
Global prebiotic ingredient market for food and beverages
Global prebiotic ingredient market for dietary supplements
Global prebiotic ingredient market for other applications
PART 07: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
EMEA market size & forecast
Americas market size & forecast
APAC market size & forecast
Key leading countries
US
Japan
Australia
Italy
Canada
Spain
Market opportunity
PART 08: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
Increasing preference for prebiotic fiber supplements
Rising demand from emerging countries
