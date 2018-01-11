“The Report Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market 2018-2022 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Personal Safety Tracking Devices

The personal safety tracking devices market through GPS technology is expected to post the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to more benefits associated with it as compared with Bluetooth technology. One of the best advantages of using this technology is that it enables tracking from within a range of a kilometer to a different country. It also allows users to live stream the exact location of the user real-time. The availability of a wide range of GPS products is expected to contribute to the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavios analysts forecast the global personal safety tracking devices market to grow at a CAGR of 12.66% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global personal safety tracking devices market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of personal safety tracking devices.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Amber Alert GPS

AngelSense

BrickHouseSecurity

Le Vise Products

Location Based Technologies

Trax

Other prominent vendors

KJB Security

Lineable

SPOT

Spy Tec International

Trackimo

WEENECT

Market driver

Increasing personal safety concerns

Market trend

Provision of augmented reality, proximity and geo-fence features

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Global personal safety tracking devices market Segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Global personal safety tracking devices market Market sizing 2017

Global personal safety tracking devices market Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: PESTLE ANALYSIS

PESTLE analysis

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global personal safety tracking devices market: Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

