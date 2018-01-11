“The Report Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Polyurethane Adhesives

Adhesives are substances applied on one or both the surfaces to bind them together. They have replaced rivets, welded parts, and other mechanical parts in various equipment. Polyurethane adhesives reduce the overall costs of the entire manufacturing process. They exhibit superior product performance, are reliable, and increase the lifespan of the product. They are increasingly used in the automotive and transportation, furniture and woodwork, building and construction, electrical and electronics, footwear, and packaging industries. Polyurethane adhesives reduce the overall weight of the vehicle, thereby enhancing fuel efficiency.

Technavios analysts forecast the global polyurethane adhesives market to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global polyurethane adhesives market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

Europe

MEA

Technavio’s report, Global Polyurethane Adhesives Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Ashland

BASF

Henkel

The Dow Chemical Company

3M

Other prominent vendors

Arkema Group

Covestro

H.B. FULLER COMPANY

Huntsman Corporation

Illinois Tool Works

Sika

Market driver

Increasing demand for polyurethane adhesives by footwear industry

Market challenge

Volatile prices of raw materials

Market trend

Increasing adoption of sustainable products

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2016

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Building and construction Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Furniture and woodwork Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Automotive and transportation Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Others Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by end-user

