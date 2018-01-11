Market Scenario:

The need for uninterrupted electric supply is growing because of the worldwide rise in population and rapid industrialization. The increasing need for reliable electric supply and subsequent investment in transmission & distribution network, grid expansion, and developing safe electrical infrastructure, are expected to drive the growth of the global HV bushing market.

The HV bushing Market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The rapid industrialization, urbanization, and fast economic growth with growing electrical infrastructure in the countries such as India and China, will drive the market for HV bushings.

HV Bushing Market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 6.5% during the period 2017 to 2023

Market Research Analysis

HV Bushing are classified based on their installation types, as indoor and outdoor bushing. The outdoor bushings holds major share in the current market and is expected to continue its dominance in global HV bushing market, owing to qualities such as, longer creep-age and arching distance, high resistance to erosion and tracking, and wide acceptance in major industries and other prominent utilities on large scale.

Request a Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3906

Industrial usage of HV bushing is expected to grow at the highest rate in the HV bushing market from 2017-2023.

The industrial usage of HV bushing currently holds a large share of the total volume of HV bushing and is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. The increase in industrial development across the globe results in the wide application of high voltage bushing in industries for safe operations and will enhance the industrial HV bushing market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The key players of Global HV Bushing Market are

General Electric (U.S.),

Siemens AG (Germany),

Crompton Greaves (India),

Hubbell Incorporated (U.S),

Webster-Wilkinson Ltd. (U.K),

Warco, Inc. (U.S),

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland),

Meister International, LLC (U.S),

The H-J Family of Companies (U.S)

ELANTAS GmbH (Germany).

Growing electricity demand coupled with the growing concern for safe transmission & distribution of electricity and the increasing grid infrastructure, will boost the global HV bushing market size over the forecast timeline. The unique property of HV bushing to resist the electrical field strength produced in the insulation, would make them convenient for various applications. The global HV bushing market is driven by the increasing need of reliable electric supply & subsequent investment in transmission & distribution network, grid expansion, and developing safe electrical infrastructure.

Bushing are widely accepted across the world in various industrial & commercial sector as a safety device. A bushing is usually a hollow ceramic tube, through which conductor passes. Bushing provides rigid support to the conductors from inside. Bushings are primarily found in circuit breakers, alternators, motors and capacitors. Also, HV bushings are filled with insulating media such as oil, resin impregnated paper, and oil impregnated paper to provide greater dielectric strength which makes them permeable for installation in various utilities and in the industrial sector. The constant need for electricity and the worldwide growth in grid infrastructure, will aid in the growth of global HV bushing market over the forecast period. However, Fluctuation in material costs and R&D in modern HV bushing are expected to restrain the global HV bushing market.