Heat Shield Market Information Report by Material (Metallic and Non-metallic), by Product (Exhaust Heat Shield Insulation, Turbo heat shield, Spark plug boot heat shield, Thermal & Heat shield sleeving, Fire arm heat shield and others), by End User (Automotive, Defense, Aircraft and others) and by Region – Global Forecast to 2022

Market Scenario

Heat shields are commonly used to protect parts of a device from heat generated by its energy source. Rapid growth in the automotive industry with the growing number of temperature sensitive components in the modern vehicle resulted in increasing demand in the heat shield market. Factors such as minimal cooling air flow, tightly packed components and others resulted in high temperature in the engine compartment and across the exhaust system. Lot of countries are increasing their spending in the defense sector which increases the consumption of firearms also fueling the growth of this market. Rising the safety concern among the consumers is also fueling the growth of heat shield market. However, fluctuating cost of raw materials may hamper the growth of heat shield market.

Thus the Heat Shield market is expected to register a CAGR of about 5%.

Regional Analysis of Heat Shield Market

Asia-Pacific region dominates the Global Heat Shield market. Increasing rate of industrialization & urbanization with increasing demand of commercial as well as passenger vehicles, is ultimately driving the growth of this market in the APAC region. Increasing disposable income among individuals ultimately increases the demand of luxury vehicles which also increase the demand of Heat Shield market. APAC region is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region followed by North America. Factor such as demand for automobiles is growing considerably as well as significant growth in defense and aircraft sector is further fueling the growth of this market in North America region.

Key Players

The leading players in the Heat Shield markets are Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.), Dana Holding Corporation (U.S.), Federal Mogul Holding Corporation (U.S.), Autoneum Holdings AG (Switzerland), Lydall Inc. (U.S.), Elringklinger AG (Germany), Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG (Germany), UGN Inc. (U.S.), ThermoTec Automotive (U.S.), and Zircotec (U.K.).

The report for Global Heat Shield Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Access Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/heat-shield-market-2012