About Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) is a synthetic resin manufactured by polymerizing vinyl chloride. It is used in many applications such as pipes and fitting, flooring, sheeting, cables, and others. The rigid form PVC drives the global commodity plastics market, as it is extensively used in pipe construction and profile applications including windows and doors. It is also used in the making of bottles, packaging (non-food), and membership or ATM cards.
Technavios analysts forecast the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market to grow at a CAGR of 3.74% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
INEOS Group Holdings
LG Chem
Mexichem
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Westlake Chemical
Other prominent vendors
AVI Global Plast
Chemplast Sanmar
Formosa Plastics
JM EAGLE
Kaneka Corporation
Occidental Petroleum Corporation
PolyOne
Reliance Industries
SABIC
Vi-Chem Corporation
Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical
Market driver
Growth in global infrastructure
Market challenge
Hazardous manufacturing process
Market trend
Growing shale gas market
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Pipes, profiles, and fittings Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Films and sheet Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Cables Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Others Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Market opportunity by application
PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
APAC Market size and forecast 2016-2021
EMEA Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Americas Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
