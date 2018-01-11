“The Report Global Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC)
RFICs are the elementary units for components that enable long-range connectivities such as LTE networks and short-range connectivities such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi in the computing devices. RFICs are predominantly used in devices that perform functions, including amplification, frequency conversion, and signal filtering. RFIC has become one of the most integral components in the wireless infrastructure, owing to its high reliability and operating frequencies. RFICs are used in manufacturing components such as power amplifiers, transceivers, Wi-Fi chips, Bluetooth chips, NFC, and others. With growing demand for wireless infrastructure, RFICs have also witnessed huge demand. Because of the increasing demand from smartphone and tablet manufacturers, transceivers and power amplifiers are the major revenue contributing products in the market. The rising penetration of LTE networks worldwide is compelling the device manufacturers to integrate more number of RFICs, which is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.
Technavios analysts forecast the global radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC) market to grow at a CAGR of 11.89% during the period 2017-2021.
Get Sample Copy Of This Report @
https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1476243
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC) market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price (ASP) of the product.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Infineon Technologies
Qualcomm
Broadcom (Avago Technologies)
Qorvo
Skyworks Solutions
NXP Semiconductors
STMicroelectronics
Renesas Electronics
Request For Toc @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476243/global-radio-frequency-integrated-circuit-market-research-reports/toc
Market driver
Deployment of next-generation LTE wireless networks
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
Signal loss due to growing design complexities
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Growing popularity of RF SOI
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476243/global-radio-frequency-integrated-circuit-market-research-reports
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2016
Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
Segmentation by product
Comparison by product
Transceivers Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Power amplifiers Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Wi-Fi Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Bluetooth Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Others Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Market opportunity by product
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiketa
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz
Recent Comments