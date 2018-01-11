Global Scintillator Market Research and Forecast 2017-2022

Global scintillator market, size, share, market intelligence, company profiles, market trends, strategy, analysis, forecast 2017-2022

GLOBAL SCINTILLATOR MARKET INSIGHTS:

The global scintillator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2017-2022. The material which shows luminescence property when excited by ionizing radiation is termed as scintillator material. Luminescent materials, when struck by an incoming particle, absorb its energy and re-emit the absorbed energy in the form of light (this phenomenon is called scintillate). Sometimes, the excited state is metastable, so the relaxation back down from the excited state to lower states is delayed (necessitating anywhere from a few nanoseconds to hours depending on the material), the process then corresponds to either one of two phenomena, depending on the type of transition and hence the wavelength of the emitted optical photon, delayed fluorescence or phosphorescence, also called after-glow.

Technological advancements coupled with innovation are anticipated to propel market growth in the next five years. The growth may also be attributed to rising need of radiation detection instruments and development of high-performance products at low-cost across application markets. Furthermore, depletion of helium-3 for neutron detection in security operations paired with advancements in medical imaging and nuclear medicine are also projected to drive the growth of global scintillator market. Apart from that, increasing number of nuclear power plants may also enhances market growth in near future. Scintillators exhibit high growth potential in markets that are characterized by high resolution, low-cost, and performance in terms of the radiation monitoring equipment. This may be attributed to surging demand for portable and handheld radiation detectors. However, increasing demand for renewable energy sources such as geothermal, solar and wind energy as a substitute for nuclear energy are anticipated to acts as a barrier in the growth of global scintillator market during the forecasted period.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS:

Geographically market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America dominates the global scintillator market owing to the presence of numerous nuclear power plants, the use of radiation therapy to cure cancer and the state-of-the-art homeland security measures in the US and so on. This factor contributes in the growth of the North American region. Asia Pacific region is growing at a very fast pace majorly due to increased government R&D spending, the increasing number of upcoming nuclear reactors in this region, to favorable government policies and so on. Europe is also growing owing to increasing number of nuclear power plants, Slovakia, Ukraine, Belgium are major countries in this region.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS:

The key players in the global scintillator market include Argus imaging, Canberra industries, Crytur, Spol. S R.O., Eljen technology, Hamamatsu Photonics, Hitachi metals, Korth Krystalle GmbH, Ludlum measurements, Marketech International Inc., Mirion Technologies, PerkinElmer, Radiation monitoring devices, Red Optronics, Rexon Components Mirion Inc., Saint-Gobain, Scintacor, Scint-X, Siemens, Toshiba materials, Zecotek Photonics and so on. In 2016, Mirion technologies acquired Canberra to provide advance high standards of the solution, customer satisfaction, and industry partnerships.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Global scintillator market research and analysis, by material type

Global scintillator market research and analysis, by end products

Global scintillator market research and analysis, by applications

Global scintillator market research and analysis, by region

