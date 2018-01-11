“The Report Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA)

Terephthalic acid is a colorless solid material with the chemical formula C6H4(CO2H)2. It is difficult to dissolve in water or other liquids. It is largely used in manufacturing polyester, textiles, and plastic bottles. The common method for producing PTA is the Amoco process. It is produced by the oxidation of paraxylene, and the oxidation process includes acetic acid as solvent and the cobaltmanganesebromide catalyst. A feed mixture containing paraxylene, acetic acid, and the catalyst system with compressed air is fed to a reactor.

Technavios analysts forecast the global purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market to grow at a CAGR of 7.51% during the period 2017-2021.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1476284



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

BP

China Petrochemical

Eastman

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Reliance Industries

Request For Toc @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476284/global-purified-terephthalic-acid-pta-market-research-reports/toc

Other prominent vendors

Alpek

CEPSA

DowDuPont

Far Eastern Group

Formosa Petrochemical

Hanwha Group

Hengli Petrochemicals

JBF Industries

LOTTE CHEMICAL

Oriental Petrochemical (Taiwan)

Indorama Ventures Public Company

Indian Oil

SABIC

TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL

TONGKUN GROUP

Zhejiang Hengyi Group

Market driver

Increase in demand from polyester fibers

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Volatility of crude oil price

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

PET bottle packaging for alcoholic beverages

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476284/global-purified-terephthalic-acid-pta-market-research-reports

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Overview

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2016

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Polyester fiber Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PET resins Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Films Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Others Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Americas Market size and forecast 2016-2021

EMEA Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiketa

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz