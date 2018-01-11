“The Report Global Public Sector Software Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Public Sector Software

Public sector software refers to solutions that are specifically designed for the organizations in the public sector. It enables public sector companies to monitor, detect, and report their operations. With an increase in the Internet penetration in emerging countries, the adoption of software solutions is expected to grow. Also, with the use of wireless networks for mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops, these IT systems require an improved operational efficiency. Furthermore, with the adoption of cloud-based services and the emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT), IT systems have become more vulnerable to data threats.

Technavios analysts forecast the global public sector software market to grow at a CAGR of 13.28% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global public sector software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the licensed solutions and pay-per-use solutions. Integrated services and third-party.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Public Sector Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Cisco Systems

Symantec

Microsoft

SAP

Other prominent vendors

Infor

Juniper Networks

HCL Technologies

Salesforce

Tech Mahindra

Market driver

Increased adoption of mobility solutions

Market challenge

Availability of open-source solutions

Market trend

Demand for integrated software suites

