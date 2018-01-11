Global Protein Engineering Market Research and Forecast 2017-2022

Global protein engineering market, size, share, market intelligence, company profiles, market trends, strategy, analysis, forecast 2017-2022

PROTEIN ENGINEERING MARKET INSIGHTS:

The Global Protein Engineering Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16 % during 2017-2022. The protein engineering market is quickly growing and it is showing promising growth opportunities majorly due to the increasing number of engineered proteins and amino acids across the globe. It is majorly witnessing positive growth owing to the increasing utilization of protein drugs over non-protein ones. Furthermore, increasing the prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases such as blood pressure, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and others further boost the demand for protein engineering. As per world health organization (WHO), around 335 million people were affected by asthma in 2015. Moreover, WHO stated that cardiovascular diseases have accounted more mortalities than any other lifestyle-related diseases. Apart from this, favorable initiatives by the European and American government to support the growth of protein engineering market globally establish a healthy platform for the protein engineering market. Technological advancement is also one of the major boosting agents of this market.

There are some challenges which are faced by protein engineering market such as high costing of engineering instrument and high maintenance cost of tools and instruments. Also, the lack of trained professionals is hampering the global market growth. Furthermore, stringent rules, high research and development funds need, high probability of meeting the failure of the research, and lack of awareness among users are some of the other factors which are road blocker in the global protein engineering market growth. The report includes a detailed market overview, analyst insights and, market determinants, market segmentation, geographical analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, market insights and company profiling.

GEOGRAPHICAL INSIGHTS:

Geographically the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. The North American region is leading the protein engineering market followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe majorly due to the rising lifestyle-related diseases and rising adoption of protein-based drugs in the region. Governments of Brazil, U.S. and Canada have been highly supportive of advancements in protein engineering, creating an encouraging regulatory environment for companies in the North American market. Additionally, Asia Pacific region is showing faster growth for protein engineering market. Rising population and increasing techniques for protein engineering are also contributing towards market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Insights:

The key players in the Protein Engineering Market include Absciex, Abbott healthcare, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biogen, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Eli Lilly, Fusion antibodies, GE healthcare, Genscriptsusa, Inc., Genzyme, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk, Perkinelmer, Inc., Roche, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Thermo Fisher scientific, Waters Corporation and so on. In 2017, absciex announced a joint venture with Zhenjiang dian diagnostics in China to improve diagnostic and testing facility in China.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

Protein Engineering Market is segmented on the basis of technology, protein type, products, end users and regional outlook. In protein type, monoclonal antibodies are the major and fastest growing segment of the global protein engineering protein market by type. This growth is majorly attributed to the increase in adoption of them for various therapies such as autoimmune and cancer diseases.

Global protein engineering market research and analysis, by technology

Rational protein design

Irrational protein design

Global protein engineering market research and analysis, by protein type

Monoclonal antibodies

Insulin

Erythropoietin

Interferon

Colony-stimulating factor

Growth hormones

Coagulation factor

Vaccines

Others

Global protein engineering market research and analysis, by product

Instruments

Services and Software

Reagents

Global protein engineering market research and analysis, by end user

Academic Research Institutes

Medical Industry

Food Industry

Other

Global protein engineering market research and analysis, by region

North America

Europe

APAC

Row

THE REPORT COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of global protein engineering market.

This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global protein engineering market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global protein engineering market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

