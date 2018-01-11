“The Report Global PPE Market for Food Processing Industry 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About PPE Market for Food Processing Industry

PPE includes an array of clothing and safety equipment, used by workers to protect themselves from hazards, injuries, and infections in the workplace. The equipment includes hard hats, earplugs, face masks, harnesses, boots, and high visibility clothing. PPE finds application in a number of industries such as manufacturing, chemicals, construction, oil and gas, food, and pharmaceuticals. PPE is used to reduce health and safety risks not only at workplaces but also while participating in sports and recreational activities. The selection of the PPE must be in accordance with the risks that the wearer is exposed to and the intensity and duration of that exposure.

Technavios analysts forecast the global PPE market for food processing industry to grow at a CAGR of 4.06% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global PPE market for food processing industry for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global PPE Market for Food Processing Industry 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

3M

Ansell

Drgerwerk

DuPont

Other prominent vendors

Alpha Pro Tech

AMMEX

Honeywell International

Kimberly-Clark

Sioen Apparel

W. L. Gore & Associates

Market driver

High susceptibility to injuries in the food processing industry

Market challenge

Trade-off between cost and functionality

Market trend

Augmented use of wearable technology

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

