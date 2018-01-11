“The Report Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)

PVA is a synthetic water-soluble polymer, which is a key ingredient used in various end-user industries. It exhibits properties such as film-forming, solvent resistance, adhesion, high tensile strength, abrasion resistance, and emulsifying properties, which enable its use in various applications such as cast films, wrap-sizing agent, screen printing, and fabric finishing chemicals. PVA is manufactured by the hydrolysis of polyvinyl acetate that is obtained from the polymerization of vinyl acetate monomer. The primary processes involved in the production of PVA are polymerization, hydrolysis, and recovery.

Technavios analysts forecast the global polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) market to grow at a CAGR of 3.14% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio’s report, Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Chang Chun

DuPont

SEKISUI CHEMICAL

Sigma-Aldrich

The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry

Other prominent vendors

Anhui Wanwei

Aldon

BASF

Carst & Walker

JAPAN VAM & POVAL

KURARAY

Polychem

Polysciences

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing

SNP

Market driver

Increased investment on the development of infrastructure

Market challenge

Economic downturns

Market trend

Increasing use of PVA in the consumer electronics industry

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Global PVA market for food packaging

Global PVA market for paper

Global PVA market for construction

Global PVA market for electronics

Global PVA market for others

Market opportunity by end-user

