“The Report Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)
PVA is a synthetic water-soluble polymer, which is a key ingredient used in various end-user industries. It exhibits properties such as film-forming, solvent resistance, adhesion, high tensile strength, abrasion resistance, and emulsifying properties, which enable its use in various applications such as cast films, wrap-sizing agent, screen printing, and fabric finishing chemicals. PVA is manufactured by the hydrolysis of polyvinyl acetate that is obtained from the polymerization of vinyl acetate monomer. The primary processes involved in the production of PVA are polymerization, hydrolysis, and recovery.
Technavios analysts forecast the global polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) market to grow at a CAGR of 3.14% during the period 2017-2021.
Get Sample Copy Of This Report @
https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1476369
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
APAC
Europe
North America
ROW
Technavio’s report, Global Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Chang Chun
DuPont
SEKISUI CHEMICAL
Sigma-Aldrich
The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry
Request For Toc @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476369/global-polyvinyl-alcohol-pva-market-research-reports/toc
Other prominent vendors
Anhui Wanwei
Aldon
BASF
Carst & Walker
JAPAN VAM & POVAL
KURARAY
Polychem
Polysciences
Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing
SNP
Market driver
Increased investment on the development of infrastructure
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
Economic downturns
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Increasing use of PVA in the consumer electronics industry
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1476369/global-polyvinyl-alcohol-pva-market-research-reports
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Segmentation by end-user
Comparison by end-user
Global PVA market for food packaging
Global PVA market for paper
Global PVA market for construction
Global PVA market for electronics
Global PVA market for others
Market opportunity by end-user
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiketa
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz
Recent Comments