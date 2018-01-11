“The Report Global Polyphenol Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Polyphenol
Polyphenol is a class of chemicals found in natural plant food sources and have antioxidant properties. They can be divided into three subclasses: flavonoids, phenolic acids, and stilbenoids. The most isolated compounds belong to the subclass of the flavonoids. The global polyphenol market is driven by the high demand from the functional beverages, functional food, and dietary supplements with the maximum contribution from the functional beverages application.
Technavios analysts forecast the global polyphenol market to grow at a CAGR of 8.15% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global polyphenol market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Polyphenol Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
AJINOMOTO
Archer Daniels Midland Company
DSM
DuPont
NATUREX
Other prominent vendors
Amax NutraSource
Barry Callebaut
Blue California
Cargill
Chr. Hansen Holding
DIANA
Frutarom
FutureCeuticals
Glanbia
HERZA Schokolade
Indena
Kemin Industries
Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients
Martin Bauer Group
Prinova Group
Sabinsa
Market driver
Rising prevalence of chronic diseases
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
Fluctuation in the price and quality of raw materials
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Increasing adoption of polyphenol as coloring agents
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market sizing 2016
Market size and forecast 2016-2021
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Global polyphenol market segmentation by application
Global polyphenol market by application
Global polyphenol market by functional beverages Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Global polyphenol market by functional food Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Global polyphenol market by dietary supplements Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Global polyphenol market by others Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Market opportunity by application
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE
Global polyphenol market segmentation by product type
Global polyphenol market comparison by product type
Global polyphenol market by grape seed Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Global polyphenol market by tea Market size and forecast 2016-2021
Global polyphenol market by apple Market size and forecast 2016-2021
