Latest industry research report on: Global Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
The peripheral intravenous catheter (PIVC) is a small flexible tube inserted into a peripheral vein to deliver medicines and nutritional supplements. It is also used to collect blood samples for diagnostic purpose. The peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters are of two types, namely, short peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVCs) and integrated/closed catheters (PIVCs). Short PIVCs are further segmented into ported short PIVCs and non-ported short PIVCs.
Technavios analysts forecast the global peripheral intravenous (IV) catheter market to grow at a CAGR of 6.73% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global peripheral intravenous (IV) catheter market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Peripheral Intravenous (IV) Catheter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
B. Braun Melsungen
BD
C.R. Bard
Smiths Medical
TERUMO CORPORATION
Other prominent vendors
AngioDynamics
APEXMED International
Delta Med
EXELINT International
GaltNeedleTech
Global Medikit
Hospira
NIPRO Medical
RenovoRx
Retractable Technologies
Teleflex
Vigmed
Vygon
Market driver
Increase in number of hospitalizations
Market challenge
Complications associated with PIVCs
Market trend
Increasing popularity of integrated/closed PIVCs
