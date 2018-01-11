Latest industry research report on: Global Pepperoni Food Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Pepperoni is an Italian-American variation of dry salami. Pepperoni is usually prepared by blending pork meat and beef together. It is a soft, smoky, and red colored salami, which is used in variety of dishes. For instance, thinly sliced and small pepperoni is used as pizza toppings. Furthermore, larger pepperoni is used as fillings in different finger foods like burgers, sandwiches, and others. It is also used as filling in the West Virginia pepperoni roll. Pepperoni is commonly available in the market in two sizes: the ones with 2-3-inch diameter are used for sandwiches, and the ones with 1-inch diameter are used for pizza toppings. These are also sold in chopped, sliced, and whole sausage form. To enhance and change the flavors and spice levels in pepperoni, various ingredients like garlic, fennel, peppers, mustard seeds, and others are used in the preparation of pepperoni. Sometimes, different types of meats such as Genoa salami, chorizo, turkey, poultry, soppressata, and other similar varieties are used instead of pork and beef.

Technavios analysts forecast the global pepperoni food market to grow at a CAGR of 6.31% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pepperoni food market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Pepperoni Food Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Battistoni Italian Specialty Meats

Bridgford Foods

Hormel Foods

PALLAS FOODS UC

Smithfield Foods

Other prominent vendors

Bellissimo Foods

Goodman Fielder

Johnsonville

Liguria Foods

Performance Food Group

The Galloping Goose Sausage Company

Tyson Foods

US Foods

Vienna beef

Market driver

Increasing preference for clean-labeled processed meat products

Market challenge

High demand for pepperoni as pizza topping

Market trend

Growing adoption of veganism

