Latest industry research report on: Global Pearlescent Pigment Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Pearlescent pigments are special kind of pigments that belong to the fluorescent and phosphorescent pigments category. These pigments are made from naturally from fish scales or synthetic mica platelets or artificial glass substrates followed by semitransparent layers of metal oxides. They deliver superior whiteness, shine: and coverage with extraordinary optical effects ranging from a fine-grained luster to a bold silvery-white sparkle. Due to the properties like multiple reflections and refractions, the pearlescent pigments exhibit a lustrous sheen, pearl-like gloss, and high refractive coefficients. When coated with transparent substances like mica oxide, dye: or carbon black powder, the sheen and gloss effects can be tremendously increased. Due to its excellent properties, it is highly recommended in general industrial coatings, plastics, and printing ink applications.

Technavios analysts forecast the global pearlescent pigment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pearlescent pigment market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of pearlescent pigment.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio’s report, Global Pearlescent Pigment Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

ALTANA

BASF

CHESIR

Merck

Sudarshan Chemical Industries

Sun Chemical

Other prominent vendors

CRISTAL

Kuncai Americas

NIHON KOKEN KOGYO

Oxen Special Chemicals

Sinoparst Science and Technology

Market driver

Excellent functional properties

Market trend

FDA approval for use in cosmetics and personal care products

