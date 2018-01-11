Latest industry research report on: Global Packaging Coatings Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Packaging refers to the process of enclosing a product for better storage and distribution. Packaging products are commonly manufactured using raw materials such as plastic, metal, paper, glass, and fiber. Packaging manufacturers are engaging in newer product development and innovation plans to ensure product safety, promote product sales, ease of transportation, and increase consumer convenience. Packaging coatings are materials with a chemical composition that offer additional protection to the packaged product. It provides better adhesion to the substrate and also enhances the performance, processability, and the external appearance of the packaging. It also provides better strength and chemical resistance to the packaging material.
Technavios analysts forecast the global packaging coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global packaging coatings market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price of the product.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Packaging Coatings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Akzo Nobel
Arkema
PPG Industries
The Sherwin-Williams Company
Wacker Chemie
Other prominent vendors
allnex group
ALTANA
Axalta Coating Systems
BASF
Endura coating
Evonik Industries
KANSAI PAINT
Mantrose-Haeuser
Michelman
Sun Coating
The Dow Chemical Company
VPL Coatings
Market driver
Growth in the packaging industry
Market challenge
Volatility in raw material prices
Market trend
Growing preference for bio-based packaging coating
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
