Packaged burgers are frozen or chilled, which are usually bought by customers and used as per their convenience as they have a shelf life in a range of 1-30 days when kept under refrigeration. The global packaged frozen food market is the immediate parent market for the global packaged burgers market. The market will witness a huge growth during the forecast period as the demand for frozen pizzas, frozen burgers, and frozen ready-to-eat products is rising in developing economies of Asia, South America, and Eastern Europe. The market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of a significant number of local and global vendors.

Technavios analysts forecast the global packaged burgers market to grow at a CAGR of 7.31% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global packaged burgers market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenues generated from the sales of packaged burgers in various geographical regions. These also include the sales data of various major vendors operating in the global packaged burgers market.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Packaged Burgers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

BUBBA foods

DR. PRAEGER’S SENSIBLE FOODS

Drink Eat Well

Kellogg

Monde Nissin

Paragon Quality Foods

The Kraft Heinz Company

Other prominent vendors

Amy’s Kitchen

Beyond Meat

Campbell’s

Other prominent vendors

DiLuigi Foods

Glendale Foods

Hensons

QRUNCH Foods

Rangeland Foods

Sainsbury’s

Zandbergen

Market driver

Rising urbanization and growing demand for convenience food products

Market challenge

Fast food restaurants sustaining dominance

Market trend

Growing adoption of online retailing

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

