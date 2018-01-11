Latest industry research report on: Global Oscillator Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
Oscillators are vital components (timing controllers) in semiconductor chips. They are crucial for the functioning of electronic devices, machines, and automobiles. Oscillators are integrated with semiconductor components in these devices. However, there are several challenges that come with the deployment of high-accuracy timing systems. Technological advances, including higher frequencies, reduced phase noise, and lower operating voltages, pose a challenge to the market. Oscillator manufacturers need to adjust their production as per the requirements of semiconductor houses. Manufacturers also face a constant downward pressure on pricing. This is significantly impacting some manufacturers, with several factories stopping the production of some oscillators because of the falling demand and rising production costs.
Technavios analysts forecast the global oscillator market to grow at a CAGR of 10.46% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global oscillator market for 2017-2021 . To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of oscillators.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Oscillator Market 2017-2021 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
KYOCERA
Miyazaki Epson
Microchip Technology
NDK
SiTime (Mega Chips)
Vectron International
Other prominent vendors
Analog Devices (Sand9)
HOSONIC ELECTRONIC
RIVER ELETEC
Rakon
Raltron Electronics
MERCURY Electronic Ind
ILSI America
Abracon
Jauch Quartz
IQD Frequency Products
Market driver
Rise in demand for smartphones and tablets
Market challenge
High investments in manufacturing facilities
Market trend
Increased proliferation of IoT
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
