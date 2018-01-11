Latest industry research report on: Global Orthopedic Device Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.
A large number of key orthopedic implants manufacturers are increasingly focusing on research and developmental activities, which has resulted in the introduction of innovative products and advancements in orthopedic devices. The recent major advancements involve the development of robotic-assisted smart surgery for the spine, knee, shoulder, and hip-related implants. Several specialists and surgeons are recommending the adoption of minimally invasive (MI) surgery since these surgeries are highly accurate, precise, and result in enhanced patient outputs.
Technavios analysts forecast the global orthopedic device market will register a revenue of more than USD 44 billion by 2022.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global orthopedic device market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Orthopedic Device Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
DePuy Synthes
DJO Global
Medtronic
Strykar
Smith & Nephew
Zimmer Biomet
Other prominent vendors
4WEB Medical
aap Implantate
Acumed
Advanced orthopaedics
Aesculap Implant Systems
AlloSource
Alphatec Spine
AMEDICA
Anika Therapeutics
Arthrex
Arthrosurface
Baxter
BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes
Barkeley Advanced Biomaterial
Bioretec
Bioventus
Bone therapeutics
camber Spine technologies
ConforMIS
CONMED
Corin
DGIMED Ortho
Emerge Medical
Exactech
Flower orthopedics, Graftys
Hip Innovation Technology
Integra LifeSciences
Intelligent Implant Systems
Internal Fixation Systems
ISTO Biologics
K2M
Keramat
LDR Holding
Medartis
MicroPort Scientific
Nextremity Solutions
NovaBone
NuTech Medical
NuVasive
Orthofix International
Orthogem
Market driver
Continuous advancements in technology
Market challenge
Rising product recalls
Market trend
M&A deals
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Paragon 28
RTI Surgical
SHOULDER INNOVATIONS
Spinal Analytics & Geometrical Implant
Tyber Medical
Vilex
Virak Orthopedics
XTANT Medical
