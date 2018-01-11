Latest industry research report on: Global Organ Preservation Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

The global organ preservation market is a part of the global organ transplantation market. Organ preservation is crucial during the transfer of an organ from one person to another to prevent decay and maintain functionality. The increase in the demand for organ transplantation and increasing awareness about organ donation have increased the need to preserve organs that are donated by donors. The increasing number of accidents that cause brain death has increased the donation of organs.

Technavios analysts forecast the global organ preservation market to grow at a CAGR of 9.44% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global organ preservation market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Organ Preservation Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Baxter

Biolife Solutions

CryoLife

Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie

Other prominent vendors

21st Century Medicine

Anaximandre

Biochefa

Hibernicor

IGL

Lifeblood medical

OPSL

Organ Assist

Organ Recovery Systems

Preservation solutions

Revive Organtech

TransMedics

XVIVO Perfusion

Market driver

Unhealthy lifestyle and increasing number of accidents causing organ failure

Market challenge

Long waiting time for organ transplantation

Market trend

Advent of warm perfusion organ preservation systems

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

