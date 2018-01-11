Latest industry research report on: Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Online on-demand food delivery services are online services that can be accessed using apps or web portals. Consumers can access the apps or web portals with a click of their fingertips. On-demand food delivery services partner with local restaurants (full service restaurants (FSRs) and quick service restaurants (QSRs) for food delivery. Online hyperlocal service providers like restaurants, retailers, cab and truck drivers, technicians, mechanics, and electricians; and consumers are stakeholders in the supply chain of the market.

Technavios analysts forecast the global online on-demand food delivery services market to grow at a CAGR of 31.76% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global online on-demand food delivery services market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the order-focused food delivery services, and logistics-focused food delivery services.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Deliveroo

Delivery Hero

DoorDash

GrubHub

Just Eat Holding

Other prominent vendors

Foodler

Postmates

Swiggy

OrderUp

Munchery

Takeaway.com

Zomato Media

Uber Eats

ELEME

Hellofood

Market driver

Convenience and easy accessibility

Market challenge

Efficient operational execution

Market trend

Marketing and promotional activities for customer retention

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

