Learning language is a cognitive process of acquiring skills or knowledge with respect to different languages. Online language learning is a method of learning languages using a digital medium, with the assistance of numerous technologies, software and solutions, and the Internet. For this report we have considered online language learning courses delivered for a fee, support solutions (hardware and software) provided to conduct online language learning and language learning apps.

Technavios analysts forecast the global online language learning market to grow at a CAGR of 18.97% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global online language learning market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Online Language Learning Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Berlitz Languages

Linguatronics

Pearson ELT

Sanako

SANS Inc.

Other prominent vendors

Dexway

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Live Lingua

Macmillan Education

Rosetta Stone

Market driver

Rise in online language learning start-ups

Market challenge

High cost of implementation

Market trend

Embedded analytical features

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

