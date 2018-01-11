Latest industry research report on: Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Isolation and purification of nucleic acids, deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA), is the basic technique used in molecular biology. These biomolecules can be isolated from any biological material for consequent downstream, analytical, or preparative purposes. The demand for DNA fingerprinting, construction of genomic or sequencing libraries, restriction fragment length polymorphism (RFLP), and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) analysis in research laboratories and industries has increased. Also, nucleic acid isolation and purification is the first step in the study of specific DNA and RNA sequences, and in the analysis of genome structure and gene expression. However, the quantity, quality, and integrity of nucleic acids will directly affect these results.

Technavios analysts forecast the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market to grow at a CAGR of 8.33% during the period 2017-2021.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Key vendors

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

F.Hoffmann-La-Roche

GE Healthcare

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Other prominent vendors

Abcam

Bioline

biotechrabbit

bioWORLD

Danaher

Epicentre

Hamilton

New England Biolabs

Omega Bio-tek

Promega

Qiagen

Sigma-Aldrich

Takara Bio

Market driver

Increasing occurrence of genetic disorder, cancer, and infectious diseases

Market challenge

Intense competition between local and global vendors

Market trend

Increasing importance of promotional activities

