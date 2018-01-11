Latest industry research report on: Global Next-generation Security Solutions Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

The next generation security solutions market is highly fragmented. The vendors in the next generation endpoint security market are classified as category-focused, diversified, industry-focused, and pureplay. Category-focused vendors are increasingly focusing on providing their services, solutions and products to the end-users in the IT security segment. Diversified vendors of the next generation endpoint security market are offering their products and services to various business verticals and industries. Based on deployment and analysis the market can be segmented into On-premises and cloud based. The popularity of on-premises next-generation security solutions is increasing since they offer advanced security by shielding an organizations internal PCs from the online world. With the rising focus of SMEs in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) on security over cost-effectiveness, the preference for on-premises next-generation security will increase in the comiung years.

Technavios analysts forecast the global next-generation security solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 12.17% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global next-generation security solutions market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of next-generation security solutions.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Next-generation Security Solutions Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Cisco Systems

CheckPoint Software technologies

Symantec

Palo Alto Networks

Other prominent vendors

McAfee

Juniper Networks

Fortinet

Sophos

HPE

SecureLink

Citrix Systems

Kaspersky Lab

WatchGuard Technologies

Dell

Huawei Technologies

F-Secure

Voyager Networks

Barracuda Networks

IBM

Microsoft

CA Technologies

Trend Micro,

FireEye

RSA Security

Market driver

Rising trend for IT consolidation and modernization

Market trend

Adoption of IoT

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

