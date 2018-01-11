Latest industry research report on: Global Natural Rubber Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Rubber is an elastomer type polymer with the ability to retain its original shape post-deformation. In the resting state, rubber is in a coiled form. The ability to stretch its monomer chains offers the elastic feature to rubber. It returns to its original shape when the chains snap back after the tension is released.Rubber is a term for macromolecular substances that can be of natural and synthetic origin. The natural origin compound is generally known as natural rubber (NR). It is an addition polymer that is derived from the milky white fluid (also known as latex) of tropical rubber trees. Natural rubber is vulcanized by linking shorter chains with sulfur to form longer chains. Synthetic rubber is an artificial elastomer that resembles natural rubber closely in various features.

Technavios analysts forecast the global natural rubber market to grow at a CAGR of 4.06% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global natural rubber market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of natural rubber.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Natural Rubber Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Bridgestone

MICHELIN

SINOCHEM GROUP

Sri Trang Agro-Industry

VON BUNDIT

Other prominent vendors

Southland Rubber

Thai Hua Rubber

THAI RUBBER

Market driver

Recovering rubber prices

Market challenge

Increasing preference for synthetic rubber

Market trend

Increasing popularity of guayule-derived natural rubber

