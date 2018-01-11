Latest industry research report on: Global Motorcycle High Performance Braking System Market | Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts.

Motorcycle high performance braking system uses performance materials and systems that work together to deliver superior braking performance in varied conditions. The global motorcycle high performance braking system market is segmented by key stakeholders and geography. The high performance braking system used in motorcycles use advanced brake rotors, calipers, and discs made of innovative materials. They increase the braking force tremendously and shorten stopping distances. Carbon ceramic brake is one of the superior braking systems which is commercially available in the market.

Technavios analysts forecast the global motorcycle high performance braking system market to grow at a CAGR of 9.87% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global motorcycle high performance braking system market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Motorcycle High Performance Braking System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Brembo

BERINGER SAS

EBC Brakes

Galfer USA

StopTech

Other prominent vendors

Baer Brakes

Hawk Performance

Rotora

SGL Group

Wilwood Engineering

Market driver

Increasing volume sales of premium and high-performance motorcycles

Market driver

Market challenge

Operational inefficiencies and corrosion can hamper braking performance

Market challenge

Market trend

Integration of lightweight carbon ceramics brake pads/calipers

Market trend

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

