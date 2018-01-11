According to a new report, “Global Mechanical Ventilators Market (2016-2022)”, published by KBV Research, the Global Mechanical Ventilators Market is expected to reach $3.7 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2016 -2022.

The North America market dominated the Global Mechanical Ventilators Market in 2015, and would reach grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at CAGR of 7.3% during 2016-2022.

The Intensive Care Unit/Critical Care market generated the larger revenue share to the Global Mechanical Ventilators Market in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The Transport/Portable/Ambulatory market is expected attain a market size of $970.1 million by 2022.

The Geriatric market registered the highest share in the Global Mechanical Ventilators Market in 2015. The Adult market is expected to attain a market size of $1.4 billion by 2022.

The report highlights the adoption of Magnetic Ventilators, globally.Based on the Product Type, the Global Magnetic Ventilators Market is segmented into Intensive Care Unit/Critical Care and Transport/Portable/Ambulatory segment. Based on the Mode of Ventilation, the market is bifurcated intoNon-invasive ventilation and Invasive ventilation segments. Based on the End User, the market is bifurcated intoPediatric and Neonates, Adult and Geriatric segments. The geographies included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

Key Players profiled in the report includes Mindray Medical International Limited, Becton Dickinson and Company, Smiths Group Plc., General Electric, Getinge Group, Drager, Medtronic Plc. and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Research Scope

The market is segmented based on Product Type, Mode of Ventilation, End User and Geography.

