The global inflatable packaging market is likely to increase at a CAGR of 6% during the assessment period 2017-2025, according to a new research report added to the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). According to the report titled “Inflatable Packaging Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025” the global inflatable packaging market will surpass a valuation of over US$ 3 Bn by the end of 2022. Steady growth of the flexible packaging sector, along with growing demand for packaging from e-commerce companies is likely to augur well for the growth of the global inflatable packaging market during the assessment period.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/4001

The report has segmented the market on the basis of material type, packaging type, end-use and region. According to the report, the key material type segments include PE, PA, and PET. The key segments in the packaging type include bubble wraps, inflated packaging wraps, and air pillows. By end-use, the key segments include personal care and cosmetics, e-commerce, healthcare, electrical and electronics, homecare, food and beverages, shipping and logistics. The market has been analyzed in the key regions of North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

According to the report, PE segment accounts for over half of the revenue share of the market, and its dominance is likely to continue during the assessment period. By packaging type, there is a strong preference for bubble wraps, and this accounts for nearly 75% revenue share of the market. In terms of region, Asia Pacific continues to be one of the leading markets for inflatable packaging. Strong growth of the food and beverage sector in the region, combined with booming middle class demographic are among the key factors likely to boost the growth of the inflatable packaging market in the region.

Browse Complete Report with TOC @ https://www.mrrse.com/inflatable-packaging-market

According to the report, the e-commerce boom has led to a substantial increase in the demand for inflatable packaging. As consumers demand evolves to involve high-quality products and services, brands are looking to meet the expectations. Inflatable packaging which protects a product from shocks and damage, has been one of the widely preferred forms of flexible packaging among manufacturers. According to the report, the growth in the e-commerce sector is likely to fuel demand for inflatable packaging during the assessment period.

The report also offers a detailed competitive landscape, which gives readers a holistic perspective on the leading companies involved in the manufacture of inflatable packaging. According to the report, some of the leading companies in the global inflatable packaging market include Polyair Inter Pack Inc., Omniverse Foster Packaging Group Advanced Protective Packaging Ltd., Macfarlane Group plc, Pregis Corporation Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sealed Air Corporation, FROMM Packaging Systems Inc., A E Sutton Limited, Automated Packaging Systems Inc., Inflatable Packaging Inc., Green Light Packaging Ltd., Aeris Protective Packaging Inc., Free-Flow Packaging International Inc., Easypack Limited, Uniqbag Lp, and Airpack.

Enquire About this Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/enquiry/4001

About MRRSE

Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) is an industry-leading database of market intelligence reports. MRRSE is driven by a stellar team of research experts and advisors trained to offer objective advice. Our sophisticated search algorithm returns results based on the report title, geographical region, publisher, or other keywords.

MRRSE partners exclusively with leading global publishers to provide clients single-point access to top-of-the-line market research. MRRSE’s repository is updated every day to keep its clients ahead of the next new trend in market research, be it competitive intelligence, product or service trends or strategic consulting.

Contact

State Tower

90, State Street

Suite 700

Albany, NY – 12207

United States

Telephone: +1-518-730-0559

Email: sales@mrrse.com

Website: https://www.mrrse.com/