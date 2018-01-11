Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Home Automation Market “

Home automation and smart buildings are becoming more and more popular globally. People want to reside in intelligent living spaces equipped with automation systems which not only provide them comfort, convenience, security but also reduce their daily costs by providing energy saving solutions. This has led to demand of wireless sensor network for building & home automation components and market tends to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The wireless sensor network for building & home automation market deals with the set of networks using various devices and various connectivity technologies to allow smooth and endless connectivity with building & home automation devices. These Wireless Sensor Networks connected home and building automation devices are used to connect other connecting devices in-order to operate them remotely. The large numbers of nodes or sensors, having the abilities to sense their surroundings, execute limited computation and communicate over the wireless sensor networks. Wireless sensor network for building & home automation enable users to measure key indicators of energy performance which includes temperature, humidity, lighting, current and voltage and many more.

The main drivers for growth of wireless sensor network for building & home automation market is due to availability of low cost modules of sensing and processing as well as wireless communication protocols which are recently developed for building automation applications. Also wireless sensor network for building & home helps in energy usage automation thus boosting the growing demand of energy usage optimization in homes and office buildings.

The global wireless sensor network for building & home automation market can be categorized on the basis of network, communication technology, application and region. In global wireless sensor network for building & home automation market, the network segment can further be classified into CDMA (code division multiple access) network, GSM (global system for mobiles) network, LTE (long-term evolution) network. On the basis of communication technology, the global wireless sensor network for building & home automation market can again be categorized into zigbee, z-wave, WI FI, Bluetooth and others. On the basis of application, the global wireless sensor network for building & home automation market can be categorized into lighting control, security & access control, entertainment control, and others. On the basis of geography, the global passenger information system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

North America is the largest shareholder of wireless sensor network for building & home automation market and is expected to have a steady growth over forecast period. The growth in North America region is mainly due to strong technology penetration and automation rate, better network infrastructure and growing number of internet users. Also in wireless sensor network for building & home automation market North America region is being followed by Europe region. Also among the regions in global wireless sensor network for building & home automation market Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher rate in the forecast period mainly due to increasing population, improving standards of living, strong economic growth, and rapid urbanization leading to a sophisticated infrastructure are driving the growth of the market in this region.

The major players in passenger information system market are Ingersoll-Rand PLC, Siemens AG Johnson Controls Inc, United Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc, Legrand Schneider Electric SE, Hitachi, Huawei, Ingersoll-Rand PLC, ABB Ltd., Nest Labs Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Crestron Electronics, Inc., Siemens AG, among others. These companies are investing a lot in their R&D so as to incorporate new technologies in their systems and innovate new products to increase their share in wireless sensor network for building & home automation market.

