The global centrifugal pumps market is likely to witness steady growth on account of growing emphasis on wastewater treatment. According to a new research report added to the comprehensive repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE), the global centrifugal pumps market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2027. The report titled “Centrifugal Pump Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027” offers comprehensive analysis and insights on the global centrifugal pumps market around the globe. Demand is likely to remain concentrated in Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), where focus on providing safe drinking water is boosting the growth of the market.

In addition to applications in wastewater treatment, demand for centrifugal pumps is also likely to be supported by resurgence in the construction sector. The post-recession recovery has led to increasing emphasis on investments in infrastructure development, which is likely to provide an impetus to the growth of the centrifugal pumps market.

To give readers detailed analysis and insights, the report offers detailed segment-wise forecast. The report has segmented the market on the basis of product type, end use, and region. On the basis of product type, the key segments include single-stage pump, multi-stage pump, axial and mixed flow pump, submersible pump, sealless and circulator pump. By end use, the key segments include industrial, agricultural, and domestic. The industrial segment has been further sub-segmented into chemicals, water & wastewater treatment, power, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages. The key regions profiled in the report include North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Japan.

On the basis of product type, the submersible pumps segment is likely to witness steady growth, both in terms of value and volume. According to the report, the submersible pumps segment is likely to reach a revenue share of over 28% by the end of the forecast period. Demand for multi-stage and single-stage pumps is also likely to remain steady over the forecast period – collectively, these two segments are likely to account for a market share of over 56%.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is likely to remain one of the most prolific markets for centrifugal pumps globally. The demand for centrifugal pumps in APEJ is likely to be driven by increasing infrastructure investment and focus on wastewater treatment in China and India. Some of the leading companies in the market include Klaus Union GmbH & Co. KG, Grundfos Holding A/S, Xylem Inc., Sulzer AG, ITT Inc., Flowserve Corporation, Wilo SE, KSB AG, Ebara Corporation, The Weir Group PLC, WPIL Limited, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., Tsurumi Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Toyo Denki Industrial Co. Ltd., Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd., DESMI A/S, CP Pumpen AG, HOMA Pumpenfabrik GmbH, Ruhrpumpen Group, HERMETIC-Pumpen GmbH, Speck Pumpen Walter Speck GmbH & Co. KG.

