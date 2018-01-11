Market Scenario:

Food waste management refers to all the activities and actions mandatory to accomplish waste from its initiation to its final clearance. Food waste management includes collection, transport, treatment, and disposal of waste together with monitoring and regulation. Food processing wastage is one of the major reasons for the rising growth of food waste management, which includes poultry, meat, and seafood processing waste, agricultural produce processing, dairy food processing waste, and waste from other types of food processing.

Rapidly growing food service industry expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Food wastage is relatively high in the quick service restaurant and other hotel chains. Furthermore, food wastage has increased in food supply chain over the last decade owing to this several systems are installed, which involves aerobic and anaerobic digestion processes for recycling food waste. It has been witnessed that the food waste is high in developing and under developed countries. And to overcome this issue, governments of various countries are coming up with stringent rules & regulation in order to minimize the food wastage. Food waste management companies mostly focusing on the developing economies of Asia Pacific region to create strong awareness among the consumers regarding food wastage and its management.

Major Key Players:

The Major Key Players in the Food Waste Management Market are

Republic Services, Inc. (U.S.)

Stericycle, Inc. (U.S.)

Covanta Holding Corporation (U.S.)

Waste Connections, Inc. (Canada)

Andritz Ag (Austria)

Waste Management, Inc. (U.S.)

Veolia Environnement S.A. (France)

Global food waste management market is highly concentrated in North America. Europe has massive potential for food waste management owing to increasing awareness regarding food wastage in the Western European countries.

Study Objectives of Food Waste Management Market:

In-depth analysis of the market’s segments and sub-segments

To estimate and forecast market size by processes, waste type, end use and region

To analyze key driving forces influencing the market

Region level market analysis and market estimation of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) and their countries

Value chain analysis & supply chain analysis of the market

Company profiling of major players in the market

Competitive strategy analysis and mapping key stakeholders in the market

Analysis of historical market trends and technologies along with the current government regulatory requirements

Key Findings:

North America dominates the food waste management market followed by Europe

Asia Pacific is projected to witness a massive growth during the forecast period 2017-2023

China is estimated to create a favorable environment to increase the growth in Asia Pacific region

Market Segments:

Food waste management has been segmented on the basis of processes, which comprises of aerobic digestion, anaerobic digestion, combustion, and others. Food waste management has been segmented on the basis of waste type, which comprises of food production waste, food processing waste, distribution & supply chain waste, retail waste, and consumption waste. Consumption waste has been sub- segmented into household and food services. Food waste management market has been segmented on the basis of end use, which comprises of animal feed, fertilizer, renewable energy and biofuels, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Global food waste management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). Among these, North America is projected to retain its dominance over the forecast period 2017-2023. This is attributed to the increasing supports and initiatives from Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) in waste management, which include storage of residential waste, institutional, commercial, and industrial waste to diminish waste in North America. Europe is expected to account for over 25% of the market proportion during the review period 2017-2023. However, Asia Pacific region is estimated to witness a maximum growth in the global food waste management market during the corresponding period 2017-2023.