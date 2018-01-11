Sterlite Power, India’s leading integrated power transmission company, announced the appointment of Firdose Vandrevala as part of its advisory board. He will be responsible for advising the Board and senior management on matters of talent, strategy and operations.

“We are committed to bringing onboard accomplished leaders to guide us in our growth journey. Firdose Vandrevala has wealth of experience in leadership positions across various industries and we are delighted to have him with us” said Pravin Agarwal, Chairman, Sterlite Power.

Mr. Vandrevala, Former Managing Director, Tata Power, was recently the President of the All India Management Association (AIMA). During his long and illustrious career, he has been associated with core sectors such as steel, power, telecommunications and real estate with leading organizations such as Tata Group, Motorola and Hirco.

He graduated from IIT Kharagpur and holds a PGDBM from XLRI, Jamshedpur. He has participated in executive training programs at both Harvard and INSEAD Business Schools. Commenting on the development, Mr. Vandrevala said, “I am excited to join a young and dynamic organization in the power transmission sector. I look forward to working closely with the Board and the leadership team”