Surgical staplers are specialized medical devices used in surgeries in place of sutures to connect or remove parts of the lungs or the bowels to close skin wounds. Surgical staplers is a recent development. Physicians had been using clips for special applications, which did not require any stapler to penetrate, until the 1990s. The stapling technology has several advantages over the traditional suturing technology such as higher accuracy, consistency, and less time required as compared to suturing by hand. Staplers are more frequently used in surgeries on the lungs and the bowel, as stapler lines are more accurate and consistent, which leads to less chances of leakage of the bowel contents or blood. Endo staplers are largely used in laparoscopic and endoscopic surgeries. They are also used in thoracic, abdominal, pediatric, and gynecological surgeries for creation of anastomosis, resection, and transection. A disposable endo cutter stapler consists of two, triple-staggered rows of staples made of titanium, which can simultaneously break a tissue into two parts. The stapler size is determined by selecting different sizes of single cartridge viz. 2.5 mm, 3.5 mm, and 4.8 mm.

The global endo cutter staplers market is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period, due to surging demand for minimally invasive procedures. According to Ethicon US, LLC, approximately 2 million minimally invasive procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2015 and the number is likely to increase in the near future. In addition, increase in the preference for surgical staplers over surgical sutures, improvement in health care facilities, technological innovations, and rise in adoption of stapling devices in robot-assisted surgeries are projected to augment the market during the forecast period. However, functional failure during stapling and increase in the demand for advanced wound closure materials are estimated to hamper the market during the forecast period.

The endo cutter staplers market has been segmented based on application, end-user, and region. Based on application, the market has been divided into abdominal surgery, thoracic surgery, gynaecology, pediatric surgery, and others. Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Geographically, the global cutter staplers market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each regional market has been sub-divided into specific countries. North America dominates the global endo cutter staplers market, due to growing geriatric population and increasing demand for advanced medical technologies in the U.S. Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly attractive market during the forecast period, due to rising health care awareness and increasing demand for advanced medical technologies in the region.

Key players operating in the global cutter staplers market are Ethicon Inc. and Medtronic plc. Other prominent players in the market are Victor Medical Instruments Co., Ltd., Golden Stapler Surgical Co. Ltd, Dextera Surgical Inc., Smith & Nephew, Meril Life Science Pvt. Ltd., Frankenman International, and Becton, Dickinson and Company. In order to gain competitive advantage in the market, major players are actively adopting different growth strategies. Collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and new product launches are some of these key strategies.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

