COMACOE is pleased to announce and welcome Dr. S. Kathiroli former Director and Head of NIOT as a Director on COMACOE Board. Dr. Kathiroli will provide strategic assistance to the higher posts

and will be involved in design and execution of strategic projects as well as mentorship of Design and Operation teams.

Dr. Kathiroli is widely recognized as India’s leading ocean engineering professional . Dr. S. Kathiroli was founder Director and head of National Institute of Ocean Technology(NIOT), India’s premium ocean research institute, from 1993 to 2011. He has over 40 years of experience and has successfully completed over 150 projects along India’s coastline including a few assignments in islands.

Commenting on the appointment, COMACOE’s founder and MD, Mr. Sanjeev Rai said that “It is a proud moment for all of us at COMACOE to have someone as distinguished as Mr. Kathiroli to join us and I believe this is yet another testimony to the growing strength of COMACOE as a leading player in the niche marine engineering and construction space, which will be undoubtedly further optimized by Dr. Kathiroli’s involvement and mentorship and we would continue to grow profitably and deliver profit to all our stakeholders”.

About COMACOE:

COMACOE (Coastal Marine Construction & Engineering Ltd.) is an ISO 9001, multifaceted EPC company providing specialized integrated marine services including Geosciences, EPC, Marine Construction and O&M of specialized marine installations.

Over a 25 year history, COMACOE has developed an integrated and synergistic services portfolio with unique, unparalleled end-to- end capabilities for EPC & Construction (with focus on near-shore and onshore infrastructure projects). An aggressively cautious, bold but calibrated approach has led to transnational growth with projects for leading multinational clientele being executed in diverse geographies across India, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Iran, Iraq, UAE, Sudan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, Mexico, Mozambique, Tanzania, Nigeria & Senegal.

COMACOE is proud to be a 100% indigenous, debt-free and 100% privately owned by

first-generation entrepreneurs.

Brief profile of Dr. S. Kathiroli

Dr. Kathiroli was founder Director and head of NIOT from 1993 to 2011, which is an autonomous society under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India. His vast experience in Ocean Engineering encompasses Administration, Teaching, Research & Development, Industrial consultancy, Consulting Industry, Construction and maritime administration. This includes over 6 years in consulting industries handling Master Plans for Ports, Design of ports & harbor Structures, Offshore platforms, Intakes and outfalls for power plants etc. Mr. Kathiroli has successfully completed over 150 projects along India’s coastline including a few assignments in islands.

Dr. Kathiroli earned his Ph.D. in Maritime Structures from the University of Liverpool, UK in 1988 under Commonwealth Scholarship. He also holds a Masters degree in Civil Engineering from IIT, Kanpur (1981) and Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering from Madras University (1978), He started his career with consulting companies such as EIL and also taught Offshore Structures at REC, Calicut for few years before being chosen and deputed by Ministry of Earth Sciences to NIOT.

Dr. Kathiroli has, to his credit, over 30 technical publications and 2 books. He is a consitant speaker at technical conferences and seminars worldwide and has called off many conferences and training courses himself throughout his career. He has been responsible for many “firsts” and break-throughs in the ocean engineering world, from a national strategic perspective.

Media Contacts

Vivek Bansal

Group CEO

Email: vivek.bansal@comacoe.com

Web: comacoe.com

C Cube Building, Mira-Bhayander Road

Mira Road (East), Thane 401107, Mumbai, India