Dot-matrix display is primarily a display device which helps in displaying information on clocks, machines, railway departure indicators and many other devices which generally require a simple display device with limited resolution. A 2-dimensional patterned array is known as a dot matrix, which is primarily used to show symbols, numerical, images and characters. Almost every sort of advanced technology primarily applies the dot matrices for display of data or information which includes televisions, printers, clocks, smartphones and computers. Furthermore, it is also used in textiles with knitting, weaving and sewing. The market is segmented into by size which includes 128×16 (Two lined), 128×32 (Four lined), 128×64 (Eight lined) among others. The market has been bifurcated into by application which includes smartphones, computers, televisions, medical monitors, printers, and clocks among others. The market by geography has been segmented into, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and South America.

With rising research activities in the field of dot – matrix display devices, the application of dot-matrix displays are growing in the medical devices, consumer electronics application segments.

The display primarily comprises of a dot matrix of mechanical indicators or lights sorted in a rectangular configuration (mostly rectangular but other different shapes are also possible) such that by switching on or off selected lights, graphics or texts can be displayed. Moreover, a dot matrix controller primarily transforms instructions from a particular processor into definite signals which generally turns off or on lights in the matrix so that the desired display is generated. Display devices are electrically operated and have developed from electromechanical systems primarily for text display. Furthermore, primarily all sort of electronic devices are capable of full-motion 3D color graphic displays. With rising technological advancement, the market for dot – matrix display is anticipated to witness positive growth over the forecast period from 2016 – 2024. Furthermore, With the advent of microelectronic and microprocessors devices, many more individual pixels (picture elements) could be combine into one display device, allowing video and graphic displays.

Seven-segment indicator or seven-segment display (SSD) is generally a form of electronic display device which primarily helps in displaying decimal numerals. This is an easy alternative option to the complicated dot matrix displays. This display technology is primarily used in electronics meters, calculators, digital clocks and monitors among others. Rising demand for advance gadgets and latest devices is fueling the market for dot-matrix displays globally. Major global companies are focusing on new technology development through research for better display quality and market penetration. With the growing demand for high definition smartphones, calculators and monitors, the application of dot-matrix displays is on high rise. Furthermore, rising demand for high definition televisions with latest display technology is also contributing in the positive growth of this market and is expected to fuel its demand in near future.

North America and Asia Pacific is leading the market for dot-matrix display Market globally. Rising demand for smartphones, laptops, computes, calculators, tablets, digital clocks and other smart electronic devices in economies such the U.S., Germany, U.K. Japan, China, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, U.A.E and India are expected to witness positive growth over the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. With growing advancement in the consumer electronics, industrial, commercial and medical field, the application of dot-matrix display is rising rapidly.

Company acquisition, merger, strategic business alliances and partnership agreements are some of the major business strategies apart from research and development is adopted by the companies operating in this industry in order to strengthen its presence globally. Avago Technologies (The U.S.), Halma Plc (U.K.), Ligitek (Taiwan), Cree, Inc. (The U.S.), OSRAM (Germany), Digi-Key Corporation (The U.S.) among others are some of the prime players operating in the dot-matrix display market globally.

