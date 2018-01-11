“The flavored water industry is increasing its penetration in Asia, the health water industry is still at a nascent stage in the country, says RNCOS”

The flavored water industry is emerging on the back of shift in consumer preference due to changing lifestyle. The increasing consumption of packaged water due to preference to packaged water in the absence of clean potable water from water utilities is expected to flourish the flavored water industry in the future as per RNCOS analysis.

While highlighting the potential of this industry, Shushmul Maheshwari, CEO – RNCOS said, “The evolution of the dietary habits is expected to put greater value on natural and nutritional benefits in bottled water. While flavored water is still an untapped segment, it is expected to be a great hit amongst the young consumers”

According to RNCOS, the Indian market is evolving with the growing health awareness. The new generation is ready to pay a premium price for functional advantage from such health beverage products. In order to capitalize on the industry, investors should emphasize on engaging the target consumers to provide with balanced drinking experience.

Rising knowledge about wellness and health along with inclining expenditure on beverages has increased the number of consumers accepting such beverages. The attributes that Indian consumers seek are immune or energy boosting, nutrients and vitamin lost during workout etc.

The increasing health consciousness amongst Indian populace is acting as a strongest pull toward the health beverages industry. While Indian consumers are becoming increasingly aware of health and nutrition, rising incomes mean that they can also splurge on the products with attributes that they value.

