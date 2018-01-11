At Chantal Milot RMT, we encourage client centered care, commending aspects of healthcare and exercise in conjunction with massage therapy and chiropractic treatments. RMT Yonge and Eglinton has proven to be beneficial for people with a wide variety of common conditions, and massage therapists are an important part of your healthcare team. We are committed to improving the common well being of all clients.

RMT Toronto therapy is a hands-on treatment that involves manipulation of the soft tissue structures of the body to prevent and alleviate pain, discomfort and muscle spasm. Our RMT’s can help reinstate tractability and range of indication as well as increase overall wellness and relaxation. Advancements in technology and materials have been integrated with RMT therapy and it is used for many different treatments and musculus skeletal conditions. To be a clinic that puts the client’s health first, always. Our proactive and diverse approach to the care of our clients allows us to creatively and effectively deal with client issues from different perspectives.

Our focus on our practitioner’s continuing education is unmatched and guarantees our team understands and puts into practice cutting-edge treatments and rehabilitation techniques available for all types of injuries and conditions. We are committed as healthcare professionals to help our clients maintain their lifelong pursuit of health, fitness, and well-being.

All of our practitioners are either licensed or certified in their particular modalities, and have a shared passion for helping our community obtain a higher level of wellness. RMTs can work with a variety of patients in the treatment of illness, injury rehabilitation and disability. Massage therapy can be beneficial in treating a wide variety of conditions. Our RMT’s are skilled in a variety of massage techniques, and whether you’re looking for a deep therapeutic treatment or simply a relaxing massage, we’re confident we can meet your needs.

CONTACT US:

Chantal Milot

2409 Yonge Street, Suite 304

Toronto Ontario, M4P 2E7

Phone: 416 567 2896

Email: chantalmilotrmt@gmail.com

Website: http://chantalmilot.com/