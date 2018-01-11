Tel Aviv, Israel (webnewswire) January 11, 2018 – Blushfashion recently introduced their Fresh collection of wedding dresses, party bridal, and bridesmaid dresses just in time for the festive season. Their range of wedding dresses feature exquisite designs and are handcrafted using high quality fabric. All their wedding outfits are handmade and super comfortable to wear. The company announced that their newest wedding collections are available for purchase on the popular E-commerce website, Etsy.

Since its inception, Blushfashion has been at the forefront of offering stylish and distinctive Bridal and Bridesmaids dress, beach wedding dress and Boho wedding dresses at reasonable prices. The famed Fashion Boutique was founded in 2004 by Sheryll Raz Gold in Tel-Aviv. “My creative process begins with illustrations, sketches, and draping fabric on a mannequin and creates the pattern. I believe I bring a new and different kind of dress. My designs are not too extravagant, but trendy and glamorous for any bride. The weddings dresses are designed for the modern bride who wants to feel special and comfortable for their wedding”, said Sheryll.

Blushfashion provides special attention to each and every customer. They listen to the individual needs and requirements of their clients, and wholeheartedly commit to fulfill them. Alongside readymade wedding gowns, they also offer customized bridal outfits, per customer request. For the budget conscious, Blushfashion has a VIP program running, with which customers signing up for the program will be entitled to receive 10% off their orders. Moreover, a 30% discount would also be offered on birthdays.

A spokesperson stated, “Our mission is to make sure women of all shapes and sizes can wear our designs, and mostly look great and feel great while doing so. Our designs focus on formal and special occasion attire as well as wedding and bridal party dresses. We have thousands of happy customers from all around the world.”

The company also has a flexible return policy in place. Customers who aren’t satisfied with the item can return the package within 14 days since delivery, for which a full refund will be issued within 10 to 15 business days.

A Customer testimonial from Christin Norman read, “The dress was as described; it was as beautiful. I had trouble with the tracking number so I just emailed the shop and they responded promptly. Great experience!”

About Blushfashion:

Blushfashion is an original fashion design studio and brand specialized in both readymade and custom wedding dresses for brides and bridesmaids. For more details, visit https://blushfashion.boutique/

Contact Name: Sheryll Raz Gold

Address:

2 Levontin St, Tel Aviv,

Israel 6511101

Phone: 97236098840

