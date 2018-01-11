Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market 2018

Summary:

Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market Information Report by Type (All-Wheel Drive, Rear Wheel Drive, Front Wheel Drive), Electric Vehicle Drivetrain Type (BEV, PHEV, HEV), Vehicle Type (Passenger car and Commercial Vehicle) and Region.

Market Scenario

The shift to electrification from manual transmission is one of the biggest changes in the automotive industry. The automotive drivetrain is the component of the vehicle that includes drive shafts, wheel, axles, U Joints, CV joints, and transmission. All the parts of the drivetrain are responsible for providing transmission so as to move the wheels of the vehicle forward. In other words, it transfers power to the wheels of the vehicle. The driveshaft is the long steel structure in tubular form that is linked with the gearbox of the vehicle to provide the rotary movement in the wheel. Universal joint is the main component that allows the wheel to move in different angles. Axle is the connected shaft between the wheels and the drive system and provides the transmission power to the wheel for making it rotate. Drivetrain is also called powertrain train. The only difference is that the powertrain consists of whole system that provides power to the wheels while drivetrain consists of components that link the driveline and wheel. In future, electric drivetrain will replace manual transmission drivetrain because of its better efficiency and environment friendliness.

The factors that are responsible for the growth of automotive electric drivetrain market are stringent regulations for emission, rise in the sales of electric driven vehicle, and increased fuel efficiency of vehicles. All over the world, governments are greatly supporting the transition to electric vehicles. The International Energy Agency has taken a great initiative in support of the electric vehicle so as to restrict the emission from vehicles that can harm the environment. The increase in the sale for electric vehicle will lead to rise in the sale of drive train, which will indirectly result in the growth of the drivetrain market. The electric drivetrain provides better efficiency, due to which there will be increase in the use of electric drivetrain in all types of vehicle. All the above factors will result in the growth of the electric drivetrain system market. The market is expected to reach USD 256 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period.

Key Players

The key players in aerospace flight control system market are Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), American Axle & Manufacturing, Inc. (U.S.), GKN plc. (U.S.), Magna International Inc. (Canada), BorgWarner Inc. (U.S.), Dana Holding Corporation (U.S.), JTEKT Corporation (Japan), TM4 (Canada), Magtec (U.K.), Delphi Automotive LLP (U.K), Visedo (Finland), Parker Hannifin Corp (U.S.), Punch Powertrain Nv (Belgium), AVTEC LTD (India), AxleTech International SAS (U.S.).

The automotive electric drivetrain system market is segmented based on types, electric drivetrain types, vehicle type, and region. On the basis of type, the market as segmented as all-wheel drive, rear wheel drive, and front wheel drive. The all wheel drive is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period because it provides power to all the vehicles. Front-wheel-drive is expected to be the second largest market because it provides fuel efficiency and reduces emission of carbon dioxide. In case of rear wheel drive, all the power is transmitted to the rear wheel, and there is no power in the front wheels which makes it less efficient. On the basis of electric drivetrain type, the market is segmented based on BEV, PHEV, and, HEV. Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) is expected to dominate the automotive electric drivetrain market because the battery electric vehicle has low vehicle cost and reduce emission. The increase in the sale of electric vehicle, will result in the growth of battery electric vehicle, which will drive the growth of electric drivetrains in battery electric vehicles.

The report for Global Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

3 Market Dynamics

4 Global Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market, By Type

5 Global Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market, By Electric Vehicle Drivetrain Type

6 Global Automotive Electric Drivetrain System Market, By Vehicle Type

7 Regional Market Analysis

8 Competitive Analysis

…….Continued

