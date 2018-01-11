Market Scenario:

Agricultural drones are unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) which are used to survey farms. These drones assist in precision control over chemical and fertilizers used for plantation of crops. The drone technology helps farmers to collect information, store, combine together and analyse it to monitor the irrigation management. Farmers get actual view of fields through these drones.

Agricultural drones help farmers by doing things which are unable to perform by labor. Reduced costs of human errors and assisting farmers to react immediately to threats like drought conditions are the major drivers for the growth of agricultural drones market. These drones assist farmers to increase their income and get returns on investment which is also one of the driving factor for the growth of agricultural drones in the market. The advantages of agricultural drones include quick availability of information, low-cost operations and can access the areas which are not accessible by car and boat. The drawback of using agricultural drones is that these drones can be limited by weather conditions such as wind speed and gusts.

Agricultural Drones Market is segmented on the basis of component and application .The component segment consists of hardware and software sub-segments. The hardware segment includes fixed-wing, rotary blade and hybrid. The software segment includes data management, imaging software and data analysis. The application segment consists of field mapping, crop scouting, variable rate application, crop spraying, livestock and agricultural photography. By component segment, fixed-wing drones show highest growth rate as these drones can spend more time in air. These drones are best suited for surveillance of large open spaces. These drones have more capacity to carry weight and have more sensors than any other drones.

The Agricultural Drones Market is expected to grow at approx. USD 4.3 Billion by 2022, at approx. 27% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2780

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of agricultural drones market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to acquire largest market share in agricultural drone market because of high demand for cultivation of high-value crops such as wine grape growers. Europe is expected to be second largest region leading due to the increasing demand for agricultural drones used in precision agriculture among arable lands.

Intended Audience

Agricultural drone manufacturers

Agricultural ministry

End users

Technology investors

Government institutions

Drone analysts

Consultancy firms

Key Players

The prominent players in the agricultural drones market are Yamaha Motor Company (Japan), Da-Jiang Innovations Science & Technology Corporation Ltd (China), Aero Vironment Inc. (U.S.), Avular Bv (Netherlands), Resson Aerospace Corporation (Canada), Effidence (France), Aeryon Labs (Canada), 3D Robotics (U.S.), Draganfly Innovations (Canada), Precisionhawk (U.S.), Blue Sky Agro (India), among others.

Study Objectives of Agricultural Drones Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Agricultural Drones

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Agricultural Drones market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type, application, end -users and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Agricultural Drones.

Segments:

Agricultural drones market is segmented on the basis of component and application.

Agricultural Drones Market by Component:

Hardware

Fixed-wing

Rotary blade

Hybrid

Others

Software

Data management

Imaging software

Data analysis

Others

Agricultural Drones Market by Application:

Field mapping

Crop scouting

Variable rate application

Crop spraying

Livestock

Agricultural photography

Others

Get complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/agricultural-drones-market-2780

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 MARKET INTRODUCTION

1.1 INTRODUCTION

1.2 SCOPE OF STUDY

1.2.1 RESEARCH OBJECTIVE

1.2.2 ASSUMPTIONS

1.2.3 LIMITATIONS

1.3 MARKET STRUCTURE

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 RESEARCH NETWORK SOLUTION

2.2 PRIMARY RESEARCH

2.3 SECONDARY RESEARCH

2.4 FORECAST MODEL

2.4.1 MARKET DATA COLLECTION, ANALYSIS & FORECAST

2.4.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 MARKET DRIVERS

3.3 MARKET CHALLENGES

3.4 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

3.5 MARKET RESTRAINTS

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

5.1 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

5.2 SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6 AGRICULTURAL DRONES MARKET, BY SEGMENTS

6.1 INTRODUCTION

6.2 MARKET STATISTICS

6.2.1 BY COMPONENT

6.2.1.1 HARDWARE

6.2.1.1.1 FIXED WING

6.2.1.1.2 ROTARY BLADE

6.2.1.1.3 HYBRID

6.2.1.2 SOFTWARE

6.2.1.2.1 DATA MANAGEMENT

6.2.1.2.2 IMAGING SOFTWARE

6.2.1.2.3 DATA ANALYSIS

6.2.1.2.4 OTHERS

6.2.2 BY APPLICATION

6.2.2.1 FIELD MAPPING

6.2.2.2 CROP SCOUTING

6.2.2.3 VARIABLE RATE APPLICATION

6.2.2.4 CROP SPRAYING

6.2.2.5 LIVESTOCK

6.2.2.6 AGRICULTURAL PHOTOGRAPHY

6.2.3 BY GEOGRAPHY

6.2.4.1 NORTH AMERICA

6.2.4.2 EUROPE

6.2.4.3 ASIA-PACIFIC

6.2.4.4 REST OF THE WORLD

7 COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

7.1 MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

7.2 COMPANY PROFILES

7.2.1 YAMAHA MOTOR COMPANY (JAPAN)

7.2.2 DA-JIANG INNOVATIONS SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION LTD (CHINA)

7.2.3 AERO VIRONMENT INC. (U.S)

7.2.4 AVULAR BV (NETHERLANDS)

7.2.5 RESSON AEROSPACE CORPORATION (CANADA)

7.2.6 EFFIDENCE (FRANCE)

7.2.7 AERYON LABS (CANADA)

7.2.8 3D ROBOTICS (CALIFORNIA)

7.2.9 DRAGANFLY INNOVATIONS (CANADA)

7.2.10 PRECISIONHAWK (U.S.)

7.2.11 BLUE SKY AGRO (INDIA)

7.2.12 OTHERS

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Akash Anand,

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com