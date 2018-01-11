Market Scenario:

On the basis of region, 3D concrete printing market is dominated by North America. North America accounted for the largest market share of 35.63% in 2016, with a market value of USD 10.0 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.20% during the forecast period. Growing consumer preference for green buildings and sustained investments in commercial real estate are the factors driving the growth of the market in North America region. In North America, U.S. is the largest market for the 3D concrete printing. Europe is the second largest market for the global 3D concrete printing. It accounted for the market share of 29.4% in 2016, with a market value of USD 82 million and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.20% during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing region for the 3D concrete printing. Increase in industrialization, rising urbanized population, and growth in spending capacity are the factors driving the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific region. It accounted for a market value of USD 6.0 million in 2016; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.51%.

The market has been segmented based on concrete type, application and end-use. On the basis of concrete type, the market is segmented into ready mix concrete, precast concrete, shotcrete and high density concrete. Ready Mix Concrete accounted for the largest market share of 36.26% in 2016, with a market value of USD 10.2 million. It is used extensively as construction can be sped up, cement consumption can be reduced, along with versatility in uses. Precast Concrete was the second-largest market in 2016, valued at USD 9.0 million in 2016; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.49%. On the basis of application, residential segment accounted for the largest market share of 37.29% in 2016. Also, it is the highest growing application segment in the market due to the increasing population and urbanization. There is seen a shift in the population in the urbanized areas, especially in developing nations. This transition leads to the increasing demand for homes and residential complexes. This induces the market for 3D concrete printing in coming time. The segment is expected to grow at 15.35% CAGR during the forecast period. Industrial was the second-largest market in 2016, valued at USD 8.7 million in 2016; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.43%.

On basis of end-use, the market is segmented into walls, roofs, floor and staircase. Walls accounted for the largest market share of 32.60% in 2016. The walls in 3D concrete printing is one of the most essential structures which are pre-fabricated either on site or in the factory. The 3D concrete printer is based on the principles of contour crafting, which is a process that 3D prints large-scale objects layer by layer. The segment accounts for the largest market share of 33% in the global 3D concrete printing market in 2016. Roof was the second-largest market in 2016, valued at USD 8.3 million in 2016; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.90%.

The prominent players in the 3D concrete printing

Dus Architects (The Netherlands), Winsun Global (China), Skanska AB (Sweden), Cybe Construction (The Netherlands), Foster + Partners (London), Sika AG (Switzerland), Heidelberg Cement AG (Germany), LafargeHolcim Ltd (Switzerland), Balfour Beatty (U.S.), and Apis Cor (Russian Federation).

CyBe Construction is a Dutch company, has finished 3D printing the “R&Drone Laboratory,” a drone research laboratory in Dubai. The building is the first laboratory in the world to be 3D printed on site. The lab will conduct research on drones and 3D printing technologies, and will be based at the Solar Park as a part of its Research and Development (R&D) Centre.

Hence, 3D concrete printing market is expected to reach a market size of USD 69.9 million by the end of the forecast period at CAGR of 14.05%.

The report for Global 3D Concrete Printing Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

