Cerritos, California (webnewswire) January 10, 2018 – Have you been worried about how distant your child is becoming from Islam? Are you a Muslim parent that wants to introduce their child to the beautiful teachings of Islam from an early age? Ummah Stars is an Islamic education app that you can access from any smart device, or computer. Designed especially for Muslim children, the application focuses on Islamic teachings and presents them in an engaging and interesting way. As a responsible parent, it is your duty to ensure that your child grows into a responsible, well-rounded adult that follows Islam. However, with all the distractions nowadays, it can be hard for children to focus on Islam and get the quality religious application that they deserve. Ummah Stars aims to fix all of that with a simple, intuitive interface.

Why Do You Need It?

Children in Muslim households around the world are taught to respect their religion and love Prophet Muhammad (sal Allaahu ‘alayhi wa sallam). However, without providing any relevant background information, the child begins to think of this as an imposition; something they have to do without question. As you can imagine, it doesn’t really work out that well. However, with the help of this Muslim children learning app, your child will begin to understand the history of Islam, the sacrifices and hard work of Prophet Muhammad (sal Allaahu ‘alayhi wa sallam), as well as the manner in which he led his daily life.

Islamic Morals and Teachings

Ummah Stars is designed to offer Islamic education for children, but rather than impose it on the child, the application puts it in context of the modern world. Distinguishing between right and wrong isn’t difficult, but this application helps you see things from an Islamic point of view.

With the help of this application, your children will start developing their morals from a very early age. A child with morals and integrity grows up to be a strong adult, and it’s the most that you can ask of your child. Ummah Stars is a fantastic way to introduce Islamic education to your child without having to “impose” it on them. Before you know it, your child will start showing interest in religion itself.

About Ummah Stars,

The Ummah Stars Islāmic educational app team came together when Allāh manifested Fouzia’s du’aa nearly two years ago, and also the du’aa of some of the team-members from around the world who had similar goals. For more details, visit https://www.ummahstars.com

Contact Details

Contact Name: Fouzia Usman

Address: 13337 South street, #624, Cerritos, CA, USA, 90703

Phone Number: 562 584 1396

###