About Healthcare Equipment Leasing

Healthcare equipment leasing is a cost-effective alternative to acquire capital medical equipment. It helps to avoid high amount of investment and is an asset financing strategy that allows end-users to acquire healthcare assets on low-cost monthly instalments. Healthcare leasing is on high demand due to several factors. It enables improved budgeting, ensures better sales, is more cost-effective than loans, and enables better product management.

Technavios analysts forecast the global healthcare equipment leasing market to grow at a CAGR of 6.77% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global healthcare equipment leasing market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Healthcare Equipment Leasing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

De Lage Landen International

GE Capital

National Technology Leasing

Oak Leasing

Rotech Healthcare

Siemens Financial Services

Other prominent vendors

Advantage+

Apria Healthcare

Byline Financial Group

CIT Group

Complete Leasing Solutions

CSI Leasing

IBJ Leasing Company

Johnson Reed

Lombard

Med One Group

Meridian Leasing

TeleLease

WestWon

Woodley Equipment Company

Market driver

Inflated cost of healthcare equipment

Market driver

Inflated cost of healthcare equipment

Market challenge

Growing popularity of refurbished equipment

Market challenge

Growing popularity of refurbished equipment

Market trend

Uberization of medical equipment finance

Market trend

Uberization of medical equipment finance

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Comparison by product

Global DME market

Global surgical and therapy equipment leasing market

Global personal and home care equipment market

Global storage and transport equipment leasing market

Global digital and electronic equipment leasing market

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Hospitals

Diagnostic centers

Others

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Healthcare equipment leasing market in Americas

Healthcare equipment leasing market in EMEA

Healthcare equipment leasing market in APAC

