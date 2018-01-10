Turkey Cold Chain Market by Type (Cold Storage and Cold Transport), by Product Type (Bakery, Confectionary, Milk and Dairy Products, Meat and Seafood, Vaccines & Pharmaceutical, Fruits and Vegetables, Chemicals and Others), by Type of Cold Storage (Rented and Owned), by Size of Cold Storage Warehouse (Large, Medium, Small), by Technology of Cold Storage (Conventional and Modern), by Mode of Cold Transportation (Land, Air and Sea), by Delivery Type (Normal and Express), by Type of Cold Transport Fleet (Owned and Rented), By Type of Cold Transport Service (Domestic and International), Company Profile of Major Players (Polar Express, Yusen Logistics Turkey, Havi Logistics, Ekol Turkey, EMD, Emran Logistics)
Turkey’s cold chain industry is set to soar as demand for chilled and frozen food surges across the country.
The growth of Turkey’s cold chain market in the long run will be supported by the building up of new infrastructure and expansion of existing companies into the eastern region of the country.
The confectionary, ice-cream and frozen food industry in the country is anticipated to grow exponentially during the next five years which will further enhance the demand for cold storage and transport facilities.
Turkey has a huge advantage because of its geographical position in the Mediterranean region. The country is an important link between the European and Asian continent. Increase in trade between these continents will directly affect growth of the cold chain sector in the country in a positive manner. Growth in revenues of the cold transport market in the short run will be primarily because of the increasing number of supermarkets, food service establishments and other outlets in the country. In the long run, infrastructural development in the country will support the cold chain industry. The total road network as of 2017 in Turkey is around 66,774 kilometer; by 2035 the government plans to build 4,130 km of new motorways which will significantly increase the reach and penetration of the cold chain industry all over the country. Considering the current demand several new cold storage warehousing facilities are expected to come up in Turkey over the period 2018-2022. This is likely to provide significant boost to the cold chain warehousing market of Turkey.
Several new technological advancements; both in the sector of cold storage and cold transport will make their way in to the market in the near future. EDI (Electronic Data Interchange), drones, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), robots and lithium-ion (Li-ion) power cells have revolutionary applications in the cold chain industry. Global acceptance of these technologies will make it imperative for the Turkish industry to upgrade itself which will further increase the efficiency and healthy competition in the industry.
Ken Research in its latest study, Turkey Cold Chain Market by Cold Storage and Transport, by Product Type (Bakery, Confectionary, Dairy, Meat & Sea Food, Vaccines & Pharmaceutical, Fruits & Vegetables, Chemicals) – Outlook to 2022, suggests that Polar Express, Yusen Logistics and Havi Logistics will continue to lead the market. The Turkey Cold Chain Industry is estimated to register a positive CAGR of 7.3% during FY’2018-FY’2022. The increase in number of supermarkets, changing consumption habits of Turkish population and increase in trade with Europe and Asia will prosper the demand for cold chain services in the coming years.
