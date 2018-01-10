Bangalore, January 10th, 2018: In a thrilling finale to the prestigious International ABACUS Championship held in Dubai recently, Tanvee Mohan from Trio World School emerged as champion where she competed against three thousands students representing 12 countries. The students aged between 6-8 competed against each other showcasing their calculation skills using UCMAS, an ABACUS arithmetic technique.

Initially Tanvee took part in the state competition organized by BrainOBrain, the world leading children institutes for self empowerment. She competed in the state competition against 3000 students. Further she participated in the National competition conducted in Bangalore where more than 5000 students participated. She was felicitated with Championship Award, the highest in Bangalore.

Mr. Naveen K M, Managing Director, TRIO World School said, “We are glad to see our student winning laurels not only in the country, but also in the international platforms. Abacus has proved to be excellent sport for brain and Tanvee have brought lot of pride to the school by demonstrating highest level of mathematic skills with the help of hand and eye calculation”.

UCMAS is an international concept developed from ‘Zhusuan Methodology’ for brain development of children of age group 5-13 years. The competition effectively activates children’s latent mental power and develops mental and creative skills and a photographic memory resulting in self-reliance and self-confidence.

About Trio School:

TRIO is a well reputed day cum boarding schools in Bangalore established in 2007 and offers IB, CIE and ICSE curriculum. The school offers Cambridge IGCSE and International Baccalaureate (IB) under the aegis of Trio World School while the ICSE wing of the school is known as Trio World School. It also runs chain of preschools in the name of Trio Tots.

Imparting quality global education to students coming from all across the globe, the school not only believes in excelling academically but also in looking after the holistic development of its students within a safe and caring environment. TRIO aims at making its students entirely future-ready to overcome any kind of challenge on their way as well instilling in them the core values of Leadership, Discipline, Academic Excellence and Service. Through its outstanding quality of work, TRIO has bagged numerous prestigious awards both of national and international importance.