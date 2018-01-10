“The Report Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Functional Textile Finishing Agents

Textile chemicals are widely used in the processing of fabrics. Some of the main processes include dyeing, bleaching, printing, conditioning, and finishing. Functional textile finishing agents are used to enhance properties of fabrics and impart special functions to the fabrics. For instance, antimicrobial finishes provide bacterial and fungal resistance to fabrics and kill odor-causing bacteria. Water and oil repellent finishes are used to lower the surface tension of the fabric and change the surface characteristics.

Technavios analysts forecast the global functional textile finishing agents market to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global functional textile finishing agents market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

BASF

Bayer

Huntsman Corporation

Sumitomo Chemicals

The Dow Chemical Company

Other prominent vendors

Archroma

Evonik Industries

FCL

HT Fine Chemical

KAPP-CHEMIE

NICCA CHEMICAL

OMNOVA Solutions

Organic Dyes and Pigments

Pulcra Chemicals

Resil Chemicals

Rudolf

The Lubrizol Corporation

Market driver

Growing demand for finishing chemicals

Market challenge

Toxicity of chemicals in functional textile finishing agents

Market trend

Increasing use of nanotechnology in textiles

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market sizing 2016

Market size and forecast 2016-2021

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Repellent and release Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Flame retardant Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Antimicrobial and antibacterial Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Temperature regulation Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Durable press and wrinkle resistant Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Others Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Americas Market size and forecast 2016-2021

EMEA Market size and forecast 2016-2021

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing use of nanotechnology in textiles

