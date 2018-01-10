“The Report Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Functional Textile Finishing Agents
Textile chemicals are widely used in the processing of fabrics. Some of the main processes include dyeing, bleaching, printing, conditioning, and finishing. Functional textile finishing agents are used to enhance properties of fabrics and impart special functions to the fabrics. For instance, antimicrobial finishes provide bacterial and fungal resistance to fabrics and kill odor-causing bacteria. Water and oil repellent finishes are used to lower the surface tension of the fabric and change the surface characteristics.
Technavios analysts forecast the global functional textile finishing agents market to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global functional textile finishing agents market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Functional Textile Finishing Agents Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
BASF
Bayer
Huntsman Corporation
Sumitomo Chemicals
The Dow Chemical Company
Other prominent vendors
Archroma
Evonik Industries
FCL
HT Fine Chemical
KAPP-CHEMIE
NICCA CHEMICAL
OMNOVA Solutions
Organic Dyes and Pigments
Pulcra Chemicals
Resil Chemicals
Rudolf
The Lubrizol Corporation
Market driver
Growing demand for finishing chemicals
Market challenge
Toxicity of chemicals in functional textile finishing agents
Market trend
Increasing use of nanotechnology in textiles
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
