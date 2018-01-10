Text My Main Number launched automobile business texting solution in a recent event. The solution is based on SAAS (Software as a Service) model and has a range of features to meet business communication requirement of an automobile center. A spokesperson of the company shared that this solution will be offered as a monthly subscription based service, so any small to big automobile repair center can take benefit of this service without investing a big amount. There are different packages with various features to meet requirement of different types and size of automobile service centers. The customer support executives of this landline texting service provider company will assist the prospective customers to choose the best package according to their texting needs.

The launched SMS solution for the automobile repair center will support texting over landline and toll free number. The repair centers can text from their landline number and can also receive messages over the same 10-digit landline number. They don’t need to change the communication number, which is the biggest advantage of this SMS to landline solution offered by the company. Moreover, the stated solution will not only support text messages, but it will also support picture messages aka MMS over landline number. There will not be any additional cost for setup or process of text-enabling the business line.

The texting to landline solution for the automobile center has a range of features that will help these repair centers to add flexibility in their communication. They can communicate via short or long text messages. Also, their customers can take benefit of this feature. The spokesperson of the company shared a scenario for more details which is briefed below:

“When someone faces car breakdown, at that time, instead of calling a repair center and explaining the whole problem, the customer can just take a picture of the car and send a text along with it about the location and other brief. The garage executive can send an auto reply or send a text about the next step and how much time will it take them to send help. This way, communication can be faster and simpler.”

This solution is a web based application with mobile friendly nature, so it can be accessed from anywhere, at anytime. The automobile center people can check and respond messages even when they are not around their landline. Furthermore, there is a feature called mobile2mobile, according to which, the automobile center executive can receive the messages sent on the landline directly on his mobile number, in case, he doesn’t want to login into the SMS to Landline solution user panel. There are many more as such features and utilities offered by this messaging solution for the automobile center to benefit different repair centers.

The spokesperson of the company further announced to offer a risk free trial of this landline texting service for 30 days, this trial will help automobile centers to explore and experience the features and benefits of this texting to landline system. Further details of this solution, its benefits and specific utilities for automobile repair centers are shared on their webpage, here: http://textmymainnumber.com/automobile-landline-messaging/